The Google Page Experience Scores Will Use AMP Version

I already said this when I wrote about the Google Page Experience Update but it is important to say again. If you have an AMP version and your site is on mobile-first indexing, which all sites should be by the end of this year, then Google's Page Experience update will measure your AMP page, not your mobile or desktop page.

John Mueller of Google explained this clearly in a Google webmaster video from last week at the 43:50 mark.

In short, he said that Google will use the page experience scores based on what the searcher will see after they click over from Google to the web page. And if you have AMP, Google serves the AMP version to users on mobile. Thus the AMP page is what Google will use for measuring with core web vitals and such.

Here is the video embed at the start time:

Here is the transcript:

The other thing that kind of plays into this complex scenario of mobile, desktop, and AMP. Is that when it comes to the page experience score, kind of the Core Web Vitals where we're testing the speed and stability, usability of a web page. We will test the version that users end up seeing. So that means we would test the AMP version with regards to speed and the quality, usability from that point of view. We would not test the mobile version for that. So that's something where in this situation with mobile-first indexing, we would index the mobile version. We would use the AMP version with regards to testing usability and speed. And we would show the desktop version in the search results as an alternate URL when people on desktop are searching, but we would not index it as separate. So it gets really complicated.

Google also said, generally, AMP pages do extremely well with the Page Experience scores. So stick with AMP?

