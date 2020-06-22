Google Search Console & Google Analytics New Integrated Reports Beta?

Google just sent out messages to some Google Search Console verified users of some sort of improved new experience between Google Analytics and Google Search Console. The email says that Google is "working on a new experience that combines Search Console and Google Analytics data to provide you with more useful data about your site."

Now, Google has had Google Search Console integration with Google Analytics since 2011 - where you can see your performance (back then queries) report in Google Analytics. Now there is a Search Console section in Google Analytics.

The email announcing this has the subject line "Updates to the Search Console and Google Analytics linked properties terms of service."

The email says:

To the owner of https://www.domain.com/, We're working on a new experience that combines Search Console and Google Analytics data to provide you with more useful data about your site. As part of a trial of this experience, we are updating the linking integration between Search Console and Google Analytics to allow the export of data from your Google Analytics property to the linked Search Console property https://www.domain.com/. This change affects only this one Search Console property of yours, and we'll notify you when the new beta experience becomes available (probably in a few weeks). When this change occurs, any data exported from your Google Analytics property to your linked Search Console property will be subject to the Search Console terms of service. As before, any Search Console data exported from Search Console to your linked Google Analytics property will continue to be subject to the Google Analytics terms of service. If you'd like to disable the data flow between your linked Search Console and Google Analytics property, you can unlink your properties from each other in the property associations page.

This seems to suggest the automatic verification via Google Analytics but maybe not?

The email says "linking integration between Search Console and Google Analytics to allow the export of data from your Google Analytics property to the linked Search Console property."

Curious to see what this means exactly.

Here are some screen shots of this email:

This upcoming beta test from Google looks interesting and much needed. The holy grail is competitor position information but I'll settle for an easier way to see which keywords drive to which page. pic.twitter.com/2qGPQNCqor — Andrew Girdwood (@AndrewGirdwood) June 22, 2020

