Google: Landscape Orientation For Web Sites Does Not Impact SEO

Jun 29, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said that "there is no effect in regard to SEO for Google" when it comes to if a site or page supports landscape orientation. Yes, it does matter if the page is mobile-friendly and has content on mobile-first indexing, but if you orient your phone sideways, it doesn't matter.

John said this on Twitter:

I never heard anyone ask this before, so this was an interesting question for me.

Do you think Google should care about a page that does not render great when you turn your phone sideways?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

