Google Pagination Tests With Dancing Google Logo

Google has been testing a more results button on the desktop which removes the pagination feature and kind of adds an infinite scroll. This test is not new but more and more people are now seeing it over the past week.

The cool part is that the Google logo shifts around when you click (not hover over) the more results button. Here is a GIF showing that when you click (not hover over) that "more results" button it makes the Google logo dance a bit. This is from @darcyburk on Twitter.

Here is the original video:

Again, this is something Google has been testing for a year or so.

