Google: One-Percent Of Australian Queries Are News Related

Jun 26, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
In May of this year, Google said on the Google Australian blog that "in the last year, news-related queries accounted for just over 1 percent of total queries on Google Search in Australia." Google said this represents "a very small part of this content."

Danny Sullivan of Google was asked "Is there a number/range for what % of Google searches are related to news?" He responded "We shared this for Australia: "News-related queries accounted for just over 1 percent of total queries on Google Search in Australia."

Interesting - I wonder if that is larger or smaller in the US?

Do you think it is about the same in the US?

