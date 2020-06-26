Google: One-Percent Of Australian Queries Are News Related

In May of this year, Google said on the Google Australian blog that "in the last year, news-related queries accounted for just over 1 percent of total queries on Google Search in Australia." Google said this represents "a very small part of this content."

Danny Sullivan of Google was asked "Is there a number/range for what % of Google searches are related to news?" He responded "We shared this for Australia: "News-related queries accounted for just over 1 percent of total queries on Google Search in Australia."

Interesting - I wonder if that is larger or smaller in the US?

We shared this for Australia: "News-related queries accounted for just over 1 percent of total queries on Google Search in Australia." https://t.co/xU951LBTvA — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) June 25, 2020

Do you think it is about the same in the US?

Forum discussion at Twitter.