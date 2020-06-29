Google: Random Or Unrelated Links Aren't Necessarily Bad

Jun 29, 2020
Google's John Mueller was asked if one should disavow random or unrelated links pointing to his site. The question was "if a domain has a lot of irrelevant links that are not related to the service the site offers would you suggest to disavow or contact the site owners and get them pulled." John said just because the links are random, it doesn't mean the links are bad.

John wrote on Twitter "Random doesn't mean they're bad."

Here are those tweets:

