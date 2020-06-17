Google Online Care Icon Added To Local Pack

Jun 17, 2020
We have seen Google add the "get online care" details to a local panel, when you click on a medical and health related local result in Google. But now Google has added the "online care" icons to the higher level, local pack.

Here is a screen shot of a query for [doctors near 10010] showing two doctor offices with online care icons:

Tom Waddington shared some examples of this happening on Twitter.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

