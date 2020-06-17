Google Online Care Icon Added To Local Pack

We have seen Google add the "get online care" details to a local panel, when you click on a medical and health related local result in Google. But now Google has added the "online care" icons to the higher level, local pack.

Here is a screen shot of a query for [doctors near 10010] showing two doctor offices with online care icons:

Tom Waddington shared some examples of this happening on Twitter.

'Online care' attribute appearing on desktop results. pic.twitter.com/6Z9FxqmIqn — Tom Waddington (@tomwaddington8) June 15, 2020

