For the original iTunes version, click here.

This week, we covered the ongoing Google search volatility, which cooled for a bit and then got heated again. Google’s Liz Reid said that website clicks from Google are relatively stable since launching AI Overviews, but no one believes them. Google did not confirm that it uses MUVERA in Google Search. I posted the Google Webmaster report for August. Bing Webmaster Tools search performance report gained 24 months of historical data and added device and country lists. Microsoft Copilot is using OpenAI’s GPT-5 now. Google is rolling out a sticky search header bar. Google tests AI Mode tab icon and divider. Google is pitching AI Mode ads to advertisers. Google released a number of Performance Max updates. Google Ads sitelinks do impact performance max ad strength. Google Ads on training smart bidding with negative keywords. Google Ads API version 21 is now out. Google Ads updated its EU political content policy. Microsoft Advertising updated Audience Planner and website exclusions. Google refreshed the Google Posts creation tool. Apple Business Connect supports UTM parameters for action links. And Danny Sullivan is no longer the Search Liaison; he has moved into a different role within the Google Search team. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsored by Similarweb, the all-in-one- strategic SEO software. Step into the light and own the Gen AI Search Frontier. To learn more, check out Similarweb's new Gen-AI Intelligence tool and watch the video.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!