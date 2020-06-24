Google Local Panel Box With "Service Update" Box

Jun 24, 2020 • 8:03 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google is testing showing a "service update" section in the Google local panels for some businesses. It seems to be a section to update searchers around COVID-19 changes to the business hours or services, like dine-in or curbside and takeout options for restaurants.

Here is a screen shot of this from Darcy Burk on Twitter:

Google has been showing the restaurant options, like takeout, delivery, dine-in, etc for a while now but this "service update" box is new and more in your face.

What happens when you click on it?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Maps Street View Adds Icon To Launch Business Knowledge Panel
 
blog comments powered by Disqus