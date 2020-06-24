Google Local Panel Box With "Service Update" Box

Google is testing showing a "service update" section in the Google local panels for some businesses. It seems to be a section to update searchers around COVID-19 changes to the business hours or services, like dine-in or curbside and takeout options for restaurants.

Here is a screen shot of this from Darcy Burk on Twitter:

Google has been showing the restaurant options, like takeout, delivery, dine-in, etc for a while now but this "service update" box is new and more in your face.

What happens when you click on it?

The silly thing is that when you click on it, it takes you to the Google Search Results for COVID... where as the ‘x’ and check mark when clicked goes to the GMB “about” section. — Darcy (@darcyburk) June 24, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.