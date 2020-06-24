Google Maps Street View Adds Icon To Launch Business Knowledge Panel

Jun 24, 2020 • 7:50 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Thibault Adda noticed that now when in Google Maps Street View imagery, and you are looking at a specific business, you might get an icon that you can click on to trigger the launch of the local business knowledge panel. This makes a lot of sense and can be useful for searchers.

I personally cannot trigger this but Thibault posted these screen shots of this in action on Twitter:

That orange fork and knife icon will trigger this to open:

I think that icon is new, so do many other local SEOs.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google People Also Search For Ads Carousel Now On Desktop
 
blog comments powered by Disqus