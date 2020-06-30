Disqus Comments May Not Get Indexed Even After Google's Fix

Jun 30, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story
Share This
 

It seems that even after Google said it fixed the indexing issues with Disqus that has been lingering on for a while, that Google still may not be able to index all Disqus comments. Glenn Gabe said he noticed issues after the fix was rolled out. He showed those issues to Martin Splitt of Google who said that can happen.

"Martin explained that Disqus & other 3rd-party scripts can run into crawl rate issues. If they are being requested heavily, then G might not be able to request them either. And the requests time out & Google doesn't see the comments," Glenn said.

Here is the issue, in short, Glenn noticed that Google was not picking up on the new comments on sites he manages:

Some third-party scripts can take too long to run and they can run into crawl rate issues, he said Martin told him:

This is not just an issue with Disqus but any third party script:

So keep that in mind when it comes to analyzing pages that have third-party scripts on them. The content in those scripts, or produced by those scripts, may or may not show to Google on one day versus the next. Then of course, when analyzing content quality of a page, that needs to be considered.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Top Ranking Sites In Google Use SEO Plugins?
 
blog comments powered by Disqus