Google Search Console Added Search Appearance Filters For Recipes

It seems Google has added new search appearance filters to the Google Search Console performance reports. The filters are named "recipe gallery" and "recipe rich results." This was shared with me by Brian Freiesleben on Twitter but Google has not yet confirmed these are new.

Here is a screen shot from Brian:

Glenn Gabe shared on Twitter it seemed to have been added on May 31st:

Seems Google added this shortly after the guided recipe Search Console debug reports but maybe did not announce it?

