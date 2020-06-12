Google: All Guests Posts Links Should Be Nofollowed; Paid Or Not

In 2017, Google's John Mueller said all guest blog posts, no matter how often you contribute, should have all links nofollowed. This week he added, even if those links are not paid for - as long as those links can potential pass signals - they should be nofollowed.

Here is his tweet where he was asked "what about guest posting in general, where no money changes hands?" John said "the part that's problematic is the links -- if you're providing the content/the links, then those links shouldn't be passing signals & should have the rel-sponsored / rel-nofollow attached. It's fine to see it as a way of reaching a broader audience."

Here are those tweets:

The part that's problematic is the links -- if you're providing the content/the links, then those links shouldn't be passing signals & should have the rel-sponsored / rel-nofollow attached. It's fine to see it as a way of reaching a broader audience. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) June 11, 2020

Google keeps telling people not to guest post for links and several years ago, we know it got out of control. In 2012, Google said guest blogging is okay sometimes and not other times.

It seems to me, that even if you write once or twice, or hundreds of times, even if you don't pay for writing it or don't get paid for writing it, Google wants you to nofollow those links.

