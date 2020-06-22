Google How To Schema On Desktop, Now With Images

Jun 22, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
In May, Google began testing how to schema rich results on desktop after only showing them on mobile. That test went away on June 5th and then came back on June 16th. Well, now that it is back, Google is also showing image thumbnails next to these results on desktop.

Brodie Clark shared screen shots on Twitter of how to schema rich results showing on desktop again but this time with these image thumbnails:

click for full size

Here are more examples:

Again, they first came around late May, went away June 5th and came back June 16th and now show with image thumbnails.

