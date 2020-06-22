Google How To Schema On Desktop, Now With Images

In May, Google began testing how to schema rich results on desktop after only showing them on mobile. That test went away on June 5th and then came back on June 16th. Well, now that it is back, Google is also showing image thumbnails next to these results on desktop.

Brodie Clark shared screen shots on Twitter of how to schema rich results showing on desktop again but this time with these image thumbnails:

Here are more examples:

The How-To Schema desktop rich result test is back. And with a new look. Google were originally testing a similar treatment for 16 days, then they had a break. Now back with a slightly different variation (image previews). pic.twitter.com/KxdZsz2HdE — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) June 22, 2020

Again, they first came around late May, went away June 5th and came back June 16th and now show with image thumbnails.

Forum discussion at Twitter.