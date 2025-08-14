Fabrice Canel from the Microsoft Bing team said that search engines, like Bing, have "limited visibility" into the conversions after the click from AI search and it is up to the SEO community to conduct those studies.

Fabrice posted this in a comments section on LinkedIn. He said that while search engines feel that AI Search provides an increase in the value of clicks to your website, they don't know the conversions.

Fabrice wrote, "As search and AI technologies improve, the value of clicks increases. Higher-quality results reduce unnecessary clicks, leading to more effective clicks. From clicks to conversions study, the shift marketers and SEOs must make."

He added, "In my view, this topic deserves more research, more studies from the SEO community."

He said that "Search Engines have limited visibility on what's happen after the click."

Here is his post:

A few months ago, Fabrice said that SEOs should focus on conversion when addressing AI search.

Reminder that Google says clicks are stable and average click quality has increased with AI Overviews. Later, Google explained that they don't measure click quality by conversions but rather if the user doesn't click back to the search results. That being said, in May Google did say we should measure conversions, so this is not that different from what Bing is saying.

Meanwhile, Google questions the click studies and how they were done. Google called some of them flawed and wrong.

I assume there are studies going on now measuring conversions from AI search compared to without AI Search.

