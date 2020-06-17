Google Fixing Bug Where Dealership Service Shops Show Over Main Dealership Local Panel

In early March, Google added a feature to Google My Business that allow car dealerships to have multiple Google My Business listings within Google Local and Google Maps. But now it seems that for some dealerships, the service listing is showing above the main dealership listing - which is causing problems for these dealerships.

The new policy allows a single car dealership can have a listing for each brand it sells, plus a listing for each brand's sales, parts, or services departments. But now, in some cases, Google is showing the services department when a search is done.

The example given by Greg Gifford was a search for [apple ford columbia md], which shows the service listing over the main dealership listing:

Danny Sullivan of Google said he is aware of these issues and Google "recently made an improvement that we thought largely resolved these types of cases." So he will look into this report and see if they can do better.

I'll pass it on. I know we recently made an improvement that we thought largely resolved these types of cases, so we'll check what's happening here. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) June 16, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.