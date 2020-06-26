Google Expands Business Messages In Search & Local

Google announced it has expanded the business messaging features it launched in Google Search and Google Maps. This service can now be integrated with your customer service platforms and Google added smart replies, visual product carousels, and unique welcome messages.

Google launched messaging in Google My Business in 2017. But now it has been improved and expanded. Google wrote:

Today we’re expanding Business Messages in Maps and Search to support all kinds of businesses, and giving them the ability to integrate Business Messages directly with their customer service platforms. Business Messages provides brands a comprehensive messaging solution across Android devices, and through Maps on iOS. To improve connections with customers, we’ve recently introduced new smart replies, visual product carousels, and unique welcome messages. There’s also a smooth transition from automated replies to a customer service agent, so that it's not disruptive when the customer messages a business.

Here is the message button in search:

There is detailed API from Google on business messaging so you can integrate it into your own custom software. So not only can you get data out of it, but you can program responses.

Here are more screen shots of some of the responses:

Forum discussion at Twitter.