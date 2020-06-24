Political & Social Commentary Or Personal Rants Not Allowed On Google Posts

Google updated its Google Posts content policy with a fun new policy line. It reads "Google My Business is not meant to be a forum for general political, social commentary, or personal rants. Content that does not meet this standard will be removed."

You can find this new line under the "Relevant content" section at the top of the document.

So now, if you post any political commentary, or social commentary or even personal rants in your Google Posts, Google can remove it.

I wonder if this would include any stances on mask wearing at your location, if you add a political slant to it? Or maybe even social commentary around Black Lives Matter?

I also wonder how they might enforce it?

Kind of like most of their guidelines. 🤷‍♀️ — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) June 24, 2020

Joy Hawkins first spotted this:

Google just added this to their guidelines for Google Posts: Google My Business is not meant to be a forum for general political, social commentary, or personal rants. Content that does not meet this standard will be removed. — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) June 24, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.