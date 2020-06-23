Google Expanded More Hours Now In Direct Answers

Google has always showed a direct answer for when you search for a business name and hours. But here is a screen shot showing Google displaying hours by department and special pick up hours, which I suspect come from the new expanded more hours feature in Google My Business.

Mordy Obserstein shared this on Twitter and as you can see, it not only lists several department hours but also the curbside pickup hours of the store:

If you click on any of the blue hyperlinked ones, you are taken to the specific local knowledge panel for that individual result.

You can probably play with it yourself by searching for [walmart hours valley stream] - my local Walmart doesn't show this many hours.

Forum discussion at Twitter.