Google Search Fireworks Show Is Back

If you go to Google Search and search for [fireworks] you will see the search results explode with a fireworks show. This is exactly the same thing Google did last year a few weeks before July fourth but now, it is live a bit earlier.

Here is a GIF of it in action (it is a large file and won't do well with the Google pagespeed stuff):

Hat tip to @EpicFireworks again for spotting this.

We might not be able to get together this July 4th and watch the fireworks but at least we can all Google it from the safety of our homes?

Forum discussion at Twitter.