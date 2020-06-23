Google Fact Labels On Image Search Results With ClaimReview Schema

Google is now adding fact labels to the Google Image Search results. This comes over three and a half years after adding fact labels to Google News and a bit over three years of adding fact labels to web search. Now, you can see fact labels in the Google Image Search results.

Here is what the search results snippet looks like with the fact label:

Here is what the detail image preview looks like:

Is that image of a shark swimming down a street in Houston real? Google Images now has "Fact Check" labels to help inform you in some cases like this (no, it was not real). Our post today explains more about how & when fact checks appear in Google Images: https://t.co/YisZuOyGEH pic.twitter.com/aRntlIo6qT — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 22, 2020

You use the ClaimReview schema markup on your images, the pages you post your images, to get these fact labels. Here are the Google developer docs on the supported schema - follow these to get these labels.

While Google says adding fact labels to your content has no impact on ranking, it may impact click-through rates from Google search to your pages.

