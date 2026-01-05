January 2026 Google Webmaster Report

It is January 2026, and it is now time for the monthly Google Webmaster report, where I recap the most important Google organic stories of the past month. Obviously, the Google December 2025 core update was the big one, it ran for 18 days and it really had a large impact on many sites - more on that below. Google once again confirmed it does smaller, unannounced core updates and cannot pre-announce them.

Google released Gemini 3 Flash in AI Mode but the horrific AI-Frankenstein recipe results scared many of us off. Google keeps pushing AI Mode in various ways including + signs, with new links and introductions and we also had link AI-generated snippets and AI-powered article overviews.

Search traffic to news publishers continues to dwindle, not just because of the core update. Numerous Googlers say SEO for AI is the same as SEO for traditional search. Google also said Discover is minimally aligned to search rankings. We also got a number of SEO posts from Google this month, which is pretty rare these days.

Search Console had a bunch of announcements including AI-powered configurator, social channels in the Insights report and smoothed out reports. After a long long delay in data, the performance report and the indexing report seemed to have caught up.

Google's preferred sources went global, the Web guide expanded to the all tab but it is still opt in. Google review appeals had a big delay right before the holidays.

Oh and to top it all off, Google sued SerpApi for scraping its results. Plus so much more...

Those were the some of the larger changes over the past month, make sure to check out the December 2025 Google webmaster report if you missed that.

Here are the bigger Google SEO stories from the past 30 days:

