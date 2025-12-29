Google is testing an option to read aloud the AI Overviews by clicking on a speaker icon at the top of the AI Overview within Google Search. And the crazy thing, this is being tested in the US.

Glenn Gabe, who is based in the United States, spotted this and posted about it on X a couple of weeks ago and he still sees it pop up here and there for AI Overviews.

Here is his screenshot:

We've seen variations of this in the past, in fact, the listen feature for AI Overviews was available in India. But in the US, I don't think we've seen it. We've seen this for featured snippets internationally, people also ask, search snippets, local panels and more.

Glenn posted about it again on Friday, saying he saw it pop up a few times in the past few weeks:

I have now seen the audio icon test in AI Overviews three separate times over the past week or so. Gemini reads the AIO response when it loads (without me having to trigger it). Then you can play it again by tapping the icon. And note, this is NOT the 'Audio Overview' feature… https://t.co/W955lxsHie pic.twitter.com/cP8X9xbOTL — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 26, 2025

Another twist with the audio icon in AIOs. If you use voice search, you have a greater chance at seeing the audio option (at least based on my testing). That makes sense since you are going to get an audio response so Google is adding the audio icon -- with the ability to pause… https://t.co/zB20dqsrPG — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 29, 2025

But again, it is weird it is showing up for folks in the US.

Forum discussion at X.