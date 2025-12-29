Google AI Overviews Tests Speaker Play Button In US

Google is testing an option to read aloud the AI Overviews by clicking on a speaker icon at the top of the AI Overview within Google Search. And the crazy thing, this is being tested in the US.

Glenn Gabe, who is based in the United States, spotted this and posted about it on X a couple of weeks ago and he still sees it pop up here and there for AI Overviews.

Here is his screenshot:

We've seen variations of this in the past, in fact, the listen feature for AI Overviews was available in India. But in the US, I don't think we've seen it. We've seen this for featured snippets internationally, people also ask, search snippets, local panels and more.

Glenn posted about it again on Friday, saying he saw it pop up a few times in the past few weeks:

But again, it is weird it is showing up for folks in the US.

