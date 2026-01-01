This is weird. It is 2026, and Google.com, the Google Search home page, is still showing yesterday's New Year's Eve doodle of 2025 going into 2026. But it is after 7 am ET here on January 1, 2026, and on all my devices, I see yesterday's Google Doodle.

Update: Google fixed the issue at about 9:45 am ET. Rajan Patel from Google told me "Should be fixed now. It was scheduled for a 6 AM Pacific release instead of midnight. We've been moving some of them to 6 AM releases instead of midnight, but clearly this one should have been a midnight launch. Next year!"

Here is a GIF of the Google home page:

As you can see, it takes you to a search for New Year's Eve and not New Year's Day and shows yesterday's date, December 31, 2025 and not January 1, 2026.

Here is yesterday's Google New Year's Eve Doodle:

Here is the New Year's Day Doodle:

Anyone else seeing this?

I tested this on Chrome Mac, Safari Mac, iOS Safari, iOS Google app, Android Google App, Android Chrome and I see the Doodle from yesterday.

Update: Rajan Patel, Google's VP, Engineering for Search is investigating:

Thanks Barry. Looking into it. Happy new year! — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) January 1, 2026

Update 2: Google fixed the bug: