Google Displays New Year's Eve Doodle On New Year's Day

Jan 1, 2026 - 7:15 am 0 by
Filed Under Logos

Google New Years Doodle

This is weird. It is 2026, and Google.com, the Google Search home page, is still showing yesterday's New Year's Eve doodle of 2025 going into 2026. But it is after 7 am ET here on January 1, 2026, and on all my devices, I see yesterday's Google Doodle.

Update: Google fixed the issue at about 9:45 am ET. Rajan Patel from Google told me "Should be fixed now. It was scheduled for a 6 AM Pacific release instead of midnight. We've been moving some of them to 6 AM releases instead of midnight, but clearly this one should have been a midnight launch. Next year!"

Here is a GIF of the Google home page:

New Years Eve On Day Google Logo

As you can see, it takes you to a search for New Year's Eve and not New Year's Day and shows yesterday's date, December 31, 2025 and not January 1, 2026.

Here is yesterday's Google New Year's Eve Doodle:

New Years Eve 2025 6753651837110713 2 2xa

Here is the New Year's Day Doodle:

New Years Day 2026 6753651837110748 2 2xa

Anyone else seeing this?

I tested this on Chrome Mac, Safari Mac, iOS Safari, iOS Google app, Android Google App, Android Chrome and I see the Doodle from yesterday.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Rajan Patel, Google's VP, Engineering for Search is investigating:

Update 2: Google fixed the bug:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google's John Mueller & Other Googlers Working On New Year's Day 2026

Jan 1, 2026 - 7:47 am
Logos

Google Displays New Year's Eve Doodle On New Year's Day

Jan 1, 2026 - 7:15 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Algorithm Updates 2025 Infographics

Dec 31, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Adds Help Page For Link Or QR Code To Request Reviews

Dec 31, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Search Terms Report Adds Quick Filters Without Options Enabled

Dec 31, 2025 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: December 31, 2025
Next Story: Google's John Mueller & Other Googlers Working On New Year's Day 2026

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.