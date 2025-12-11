Google AI Mode Links Updated & Adds Contextual Introductions

Google announced it has updated the links in AI Mode to encourage searchers to click more. Google also introduced contextual introductions to embedded links in AI Mode responses.

Google wrote, "We’re increasing the number of inline links in AI Mode, and updating the design of those links to make them more useful. We’re also adding contextual introductions to embedded links in AI Mode responses. These are short statements that explain why a link might be helpful to visit."

Here is how contextual introductions look:

Google Ai Mode Link Cards

We some saw examples of Google changing links to encourage clicks as Robby Stein from Google promised months ago. We saw hover style inlinks and anchor text links in AI Mode responses.

Forum discussion at X.

 

