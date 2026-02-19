Google Search Console Still Testing Branded Queries & Social Channels Feature

Feb 19, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Time

The other day, Google released the Google Search Console AI-powered configuration tool and we continued to wonder when the other features, like branded queries and the social channels would go live. Well, Google's John Mueller confirmed Google is still testing those two features before they are more fully rolled out to more users.

John said on LinkedIn, "both of these are going to take a bit more time," referring to branded queries and social channels. "We're working on making sure they both work well for all users. We sometimes release features in slow, small steps, so that we can collect feedback & iterate to improve them + their data before releasing them more broadly," he added.

  • Branded queries filter feature is designed to help analyze the queries driving traffic to your site by automatically differentiating between branded and non-branded queries
  • Social channels lets you review Search performance of social channels associated with your website directly within Search Console.

So they are still in the works and still coming but not being released today?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

