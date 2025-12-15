Google Removing Q&A Feature In Google Maps For AI-Powered Ask Button

Google confirmed it is essentially removing the Q&A feature within Google Maps, and instead, searchers can use the new AI-powered Ask button on a Google Business Profile to get the answers they are looking for.

As a reminder, Google launched the Q&A feature in Google Maps back in 2017. But this year, Google started to pull back on showing this feature in Google Maps and Local, even completely disabling them in some regions. Plus, Google's API deprecated using that feature.

Google began rolling out the Ask on Google Maps button this year as well.

Now, Dan Boguslavsky, a Product Specialist at Google, wrote in the Google Business Profiles Help Forums that the Q&A feature is changing. He wrote that Google "heard feedback that as our Q&A capability has grown over the years, it has become more difficult for customers to wade through all the questions and find timely answers to the specific question they have."

What changes are happening? He wrote:

  • Instead of scrolling through all of the existing FAQs or waiting for a response, customers can ask their question directly in Google Maps and get an updated, instant answer based on your answers and relevant reviews.
  • Instead of answering dozens of specific questions from customers that may grow stale, you can answer aggregated questions from our customers, saving you time.
  • Your answer will then be used to help respond to other customers asking similar questions on Maps.

Dan added, "Business Profile users can continue to answer existing questions about their business in the Q&A section in their Google Business Profile. Your published questions and answers will continue to power Google’s understanding of the real world and may be shown in Maps. You can find them under the Q&A section in your Google Business Profile."

So yea, the Q&A section is still there for you to answer questions on the backend but it is not on the frontend.

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Help Forums and Local Search Forum.

 

