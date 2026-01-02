Google is testing a blue "Send" button in the search query box on its home page. When you type in your query, you can click "Send" to search Google for that query.

Shameem Adhikarath spotted this change and posted screenshots and a screencast of it on X - this seems to replace the new AI Mode button. So when you start typing in your query, the AI Mode button may switch into this blue Send button.

Clicking "Send" take you to Google Search results and not into AI Mode.

Here is a screenshot:

Here is what I see in all browsers:

Here is his video:

Forum discussion at X.