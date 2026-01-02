Google Search Tests Blue Send Button In Query Box

Google is testing a blue "Send" button in the search query box on its home page. When you type in your query, you can click "Send" to search Google for that query.

Shameem Adhikarath spotted this change and posted screenshots and a screencast of it on X - this seems to replace the new AI Mode button. So when you start typing in your query, the AI Mode button may switch into this blue Send button.

Clicking "Send" take you to Google Search results and not into AI Mode.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Search Blue Send Button Box

Here is what I see in all browsers:

Google Search Box

Here is his video:

Google Search Blue Send Button Box

Forum discussion at X.

 

