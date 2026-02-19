Daily Search Forum Recap: February 19, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google expands AI Mode to 53 new languages. Google does not have a bad title filter or blacklist in search. There are more complaints about Google reviews being removed. Google is still working on releasing the branded queries and social channels in Search Console. Google Ads certification process for cryptocurrency was updated.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: We Do Not Have A Bad Title Algorithm Filter Of Sorts
    Google's John Mueller responded to a concern about having bad title tags and how that might impact your site in Google Search. He said on Bluesky "I don't think our systems have a "we don't like this one guy's titles" filter."
  • Complaints Over Google Reviews Being Removed Again
    There has been an uptick in complaints from businesses around Google local reviews disappearing or being removed. We had something similar last October and it was fixed in December and now I am seeing more complaints about reviews going missing.
  • Google Search Console Still Testing Branded Queries & Social Channels Feature
    The other day, Google released the Google Search Console AI-powered configuration tool and we continued to wonder when the other features, like branded queries and the social channels would go live. Well, Google's John Mueller confirmed Google is still testing those two features before they are more fully rolled out to more users.
  • Google AI Mode Works In 53 New Languages
    Google has added 53 new languages to AI Mode, which means the AI Mode works in just under 100 languages. This was announced by Nick Fox from Google on X yesterday.
  • Google Ads Updates Certification Process For Cryptocurrency
    Google is rolling out an update for Google Ads advertisers to certify for some cryptocurrency and complex speculative financial products. This is "incrementally to all advertisers over a period of time and not all advertisers and certification applications will be affected immediately," Google wrote.
  • Google Lunar New Year Celebration
    A couple of days ago, Google held a Lunar New Year celebration at the main Google office. It included the Dragon dance, games, food and more events.

