Have you seen those Google Discover notifications that pop up and seem like news notifications from the Google app but what they do is drive you into Google AI Mode. I find them incredibly annoying, because every time I click on it, I think I am going to a news article but instead, I am given an AI-generated AI Mode answer.

I don't ask for these, but Google Discover shows them to me based on, I guess, what I like to read in Google News and my Discover feed.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

I complained about this on X the other day. I mean, does Google really need to generate all these queries in AI Mode?

Nicola Agius replied, "It’s really not right. This is not an AI “summary”anymore. This is an AI article with all of the information stolen. Google is even doing this to publisher’s big exclusives."

Tom Critchlow replied, "You would think it would be possible to build the most amazing content-recommendation system using LLMs! And yet all Google seems to have imagination for is juicing query volume...."

Kevin Mullett replied, ""Just serve users... unless it's us, then we'll do whatever serves our interest and inflates our numbers." ~ Google probably"

Inspired Taste replied, "Yeah, that is pretty bad."

Ryan Freeman replied, "One might almost say it's deceptive."

Forum discussion at X.