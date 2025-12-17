Google Tests Very Long Expandable AI-Generated Search Result Snippets

Google is testing extremely long and expandable search result snippet descriptions in the search results. These are also AI-generated snippets, which we've seen before, but not this long.

This goes on for eight lines of text.

This test was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted a video of it on X and on SERPAlerts - here is a GIF of that video:

Google Long Expandable Snippets

Here is a screenshot of what it looks like expanded:

Google Long Expandable Snippets

The disclaimer proves it is AI-generated, it says, "Al summaries may include mistakes."

Forum discussion at X.

 

