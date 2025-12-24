For the past 15 or so years, Google would post holiday-specific decorations at the top of its search results for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. Well, this year Google did not.

Google did post an Easter egg in the search results, which they do every year, and it posted the season's greeting Doodle, but not the holiday-specific decorations.

Here is what those looked like on mobile last year.

Christmas:

Hanukkah:

Kwanzaa:

But this year, those decorations at the top of the Google Search results page are not there.

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Joyous Kwanzaa to all.

