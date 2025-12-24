Google Search Forgot The Holiday Decorations In 2025

Dec 24, 2025 - 7:38 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Holiday Logo

For the past 15 or so years, Google would post holiday-specific decorations at the top of its search results for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. Well, this year Google did not.

Google did post an Easter egg in the search results, which they do every year, and it posted the season's greeting Doodle, but not the holiday-specific decorations.

Here is what those looked like on mobile last year.

Christmas:

Google Christmas Decorations

Hanukkah:

Google Search Hanukkah Theme

Kwanzaa:

Kwanzaa Google Decorations

But this year, those decorations at the top of the Google Search results page are not there.

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Joyous Kwanzaa to all.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Confirmed Google Ads Dynamic Remarketing Tracking Reporting Bug

Dec 24, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Forgot The Holiday Decorations In 2025

Dec 24, 2025 - 7:38 am
Bing SEO

Bing: Duplicate & Similar Pages Blur Signals & Weaken SEO & AI Visibility

Dec 24, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Advisor Suggestions Within Google Ad Reporting

Dec 24, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Tests More Sources Section

Dec 24, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 23, 2025

Dec 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Bing: Duplicate & Similar Pages Blur Signals & Weaken SEO & AI Visibility
Next Story: Confirmed Google Ads Dynamic Remarketing Tracking Reporting Bug

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.