After almost a month delay with the page indexing report within Google Search Console, the report is now back to its normal timeframe. Yesterday, Google also fixed the delays with the performance reports.

This morning it was reading that the last updated date was November 21st. Now, it is reading December 14th, which is a normal delay for this report.

Here is a screenshot of what I see now:

Gsc Page Indexing Report Date

Here is what it looked like this morning:

Gsc Page Indexing Report Date Delay

You also probably started to receive emails from Google Search Console related to these reports. Here is an example I received earlier:

Gsc Indexing Email

So now you can go at it and do your indexing reporting. You can ignore the notice at the top of the page that says, "Due to internal issues, this report has not been updated to reflect recent data."

Again, the delay in the reporting has nothing to do with any issues with your site performance in Google Search. That was just a reporting delay and bug that is now resolved.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

