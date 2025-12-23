Google is testing prefilling the search bar in a new Chrome tab, with teasers to encourage you to search deeper with AI Mode. Google is putting in the search box, "Research a topic," "Write something new," "Ask Google," and "Make a plan."

Glenn Gabe spotted this change and posted on X saying, "Noticed this morning that Google had an animation of text running in the Google search bar in Chrome (in a new tab). This is based on the + sign added recently which lets you upload docs, images, use Deep Research, etc. Yep, we are witnessing the transformation of Search to something greater. It included "Research, write, plan, ask..."

The plus sign Glenn is referencing is this one.

Here are his screenshots:

