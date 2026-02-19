Google AI Mode Works In 53 New Languages

Google has added 53 new languages to AI Mode, which means the AI Mode works in just under 100 languages. This was announced by Nick Fox from Google on X yesterday.

Nick Fox said, "Shipping AI Mode to 53 new languages (spoken by more than a billion people globally!)"

You can see the full list of languages over here compared to the older list on the Wayback Machine. Here are the supported languages:

  • Afrikaans
  • Akan
  • Albanian
  • Amharic
  • Arabic
  • Armenian
  • Azerbaijani
  • Basque
  • Belarusian
  • Bengali
  • Bosnian
  • Bulgarian
  • Burmese
  • Catalan
  • Cebuano
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Chinese (Traditional)
  • Croatian
  • Czech
  • Danish
  • Dutch
  • English
  • Estonian
  • Faroese
  • Filipino
  • Finnish
  • French
  • Galician
  • Georgian
  • German
  • Greek
  • Gujarati
  • Hausa
  • Hebrew
  • Hindi
  • Hungarian
  • Icelandic
  • Indonesian
  • Irish
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Kannada
  • Kazakh
  • Khmer
  • Kinyarwanda
  • Korean
  • Kurdish
  • Kyrgyz
  • Lao
  • Latvian
  • Lithuanian
  • Macedonian
  • Malay
  • Malayalam
  • Maltese
  • Maori
  • Marathi
  • Mongolian
  • Nepali
  • Norwegian
  • Odia
  • Oromo
  • Pashto
  • Persian (Farsi)
  • Polish
  • Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Punjabi
  • Quechua
  • Romanian
  • Romansh
  • Russian
  • Serbian
  • Serbian (Latin)
  • Sindhi
  • Sinhala
  • Slovak
  • Slovenian
  • Somali
  • Southern Sotho
  • Spanish
  • Swahili
  • Swedish
  • Tajik
  • Tamil
  • Telugu
  • Thai
  • Turkish
  • Turkmen
  • Tswana
  • Ukrainian
  • Urdu
  • Uzbek
  • Vietnamese
  • Welsh
  • Western Frisian
  • Wolof
  • Yoruba
  • Zulu

Forum discussion at X.

 

