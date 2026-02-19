Google has added 53 new languages to AI Mode, which means the AI Mode works in just under 100 languages. This was announced by Nick Fox from Google on X yesterday.

Nick Fox said, "Shipping AI Mode to 53 new languages (spoken by more than a billion people globally!)"

You can see the full list of languages over here compared to the older list on the Wayback Machine. Here are the supported languages:

Afrikaans

Akan

Albanian

Amharic

Arabic

Armenian

Azerbaijani

Basque

Belarusian

Bengali

Bosnian

Bulgarian

Burmese

Catalan

Cebuano

Chinese (Simplified)

Chinese (Traditional)

Croatian

Czech

Danish

Dutch

English

Estonian

Faroese

Filipino

Finnish

French

Galician

Georgian

German

Greek

Gujarati

Hausa

Hebrew

Hindi

Hungarian

Icelandic

Indonesian

Irish

Italian

Japanese

Kannada

Kazakh

Khmer

Kinyarwanda

Korean

Kurdish

Kyrgyz

Lao

Latvian

Lithuanian

Macedonian

Malay

Malayalam

Maltese

Maori

Marathi

Mongolian

Nepali

Norwegian

Odia

Oromo

Pashto

Persian (Farsi)

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Punjabi

Quechua

Romanian

Romansh

Russian

Serbian

Serbian (Latin)

Sindhi

Sinhala

Slovak

Slovenian

Somali

Southern Sotho

Spanish

Swahili

Swedish

Tajik

Tamil

Telugu

Thai

Turkish

Turkmen

Tswana

Ukrainian

Urdu

Uzbek

Vietnamese

Welsh

Western Frisian

Wolof

Yoruba

Zulu

Forum discussion at X.