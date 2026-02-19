Google has added 53 new languages to AI Mode, which means the AI Mode works in just under 100 languages. This was announced by Nick Fox from Google on X yesterday.
Nick Fox said, "Shipping AI Mode to 53 new languages (spoken by more than a billion people globally!)"
You can see the full list of languages over here compared to the older list on the Wayback Machine. Here are the supported languages:
- Afrikaans
- Akan
- Albanian
- Amharic
- Arabic
- Armenian
- Azerbaijani
- Basque
- Belarusian
- Bengali
- Bosnian
- Bulgarian
- Burmese
- Catalan
- Cebuano
- Chinese (Simplified)
- Chinese (Traditional)
- Croatian
- Czech
- Danish
- Dutch
- English
- Estonian
- Faroese
- Filipino
- Finnish
- French
- Galician
- Georgian
- German
- Greek
- Gujarati
- Hausa
- Hebrew
- Hindi
- Hungarian
- Icelandic
- Indonesian
- Irish
- Italian
- Japanese
- Kannada
- Kazakh
- Khmer
- Kinyarwanda
- Korean
- Kurdish
- Kyrgyz
- Lao
- Latvian
- Lithuanian
- Macedonian
- Malay
- Malayalam
- Maltese
- Maori
- Marathi
- Mongolian
- Nepali
- Norwegian
- Odia
- Oromo
- Pashto
- Persian (Farsi)
- Polish
- Portuguese (Brazil)
- Punjabi
- Quechua
- Romanian
- Romansh
- Russian
- Serbian
- Serbian (Latin)
- Sindhi
- Sinhala
- Slovak
- Slovenian
- Somali
- Southern Sotho
- Spanish
- Swahili
- Swedish
- Tajik
- Tamil
- Telugu
- Thai
- Turkish
- Turkmen
- Tswana
- Ukrainian
- Urdu
- Uzbek
- Vietnamese
- Welsh
- Western Frisian
- Wolof
- Yoruba
- Zulu
Shipping AI Mode to 53 new languages (spoken by more than a billion people globally!)— Nick Fox (@thefox) February 18, 2026
Try it → https://t.co/YEh3eGIfUR
Languages → https://t.co/MHx2YLVIR3
Forum discussion at X.