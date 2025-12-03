Google is pushing even more ways directly into AI Mode from the main Google home page's search bar. Now when you select to upload an image or file, it will take you into AI Mode by default. This is instead of taking you into Google Image search or main Google Search.

Here is how it works, you select the plus sign on the left of the search bar on the Google.com desktop interface:

Then you upload the file or image and it attaches it to your query, you type in your query:

When you click search, you are not taken to Google Search or Image Search, you are taken directly to AI Mode:

Like I said yesterday, when Google began testing blending AI Mode into AI Overviews, all of these changes, including this one, does make it seem like AI Mode will be the default Google Search experience, despite Google saying no.

A few hat tips on this:

Google with + icon at search bar . for upload image or file. I attached image and ask it takes me to ai mode .



Here is snap for ref



Before it was paper clip icon https://t.co/cGxIbs4ULh pic.twitter.com/TsR3mNkn81 — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) December 3, 2025

Is this a new feature? It seems like there’s now an option in Google Search to upload an image / file and go directly into AI mode.



cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/CiuT3WxbrD — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) December 3, 2025

Google looks to have now launched an image and file upload icon attached to their homepage on desktop by default in the US.



When uploading a file, entering the search takes the user directly to AI Mode. The expectation here is that adding a file assumes that AI Mode is a more… pic.twitter.com/WjhIiCUfMc — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) December 3, 2025

