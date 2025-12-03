Google Search Bar Adds Upload Image/File That Goes To AI Mode

Dec 3, 2025
Filed Under Google

Google is pushing even more ways directly into AI Mode from the main Google home page's search bar. Now when you select to upload an image or file, it will take you into AI Mode by default. This is instead of taking you into Google Image search or main Google Search.

Here is how it works, you select the plus sign on the left of the search bar on the Google.com desktop interface:

Then you upload the file or image and it attaches it to your query, you type in your query:

When you click search, you are not taken to Google Search or Image Search, you are taken directly to AI Mode:

Like I said yesterday, when Google began testing blending AI Mode into AI Overviews, all of these changes, including this one, does make it seem like AI Mode will be the default Google Search experience, despite Google saying no.

