Anish Kattukaran, CPO at Google Home & Nest announced in the Google Gemini forums that Gemini will not be replacing Google Assistant by the end of 2025. He wrote, "We’re adjusting our previously announced timeline to make sure we deliver a seamless transition, and will continue our work to upgrade Assistant users to Gemini on mobile devices into 2026."

He said they will have more to share on the timeline in the coming months.

Anish wrote:

Earlier this year, we shared our plans to upgrade the Assistant experience to Gemini on most mobile devices by the end of 2025. We’re adjusting our previously announced timeline to make sure we deliver a seamless transition, and will continue our work to upgrade Assistant users to Gemini on mobile devices into 2026. We’ll share more details on our plans in the coming months. Your feedback matters to us. Feel free to drop any further suggestions here.

Google told us in March 2025 that Gemini will replace the Google Assistant in 2025. Well, with a week or so left of the 2025 year, that is not happening. It will happen, sometime in 2026 now.

Forum discussion at Google Gemini forums.