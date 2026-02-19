Google Ads Updates Certification Process For Cryptocurrency

Feb 19, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Cryptocurrency

Google is rolling out an update for Google Ads advertisers to certify for some cryptocurrency and complex speculative financial products. This is "incrementally to all advertisers over a period of time and not all advertisers and certification applications will be affected immediately," Google wrote.

This applies to these certifications:

  • Cryptocurrency exchanges and software wallets
  • Cryptocurrency hardware wallets
  • Cryptocurrency coin trust
  • Complex speculative financial products

Affected advertisers will have the option to either continue to apply for certifications through the Google Ads Help Center or their Google Ads account in "Admin " under a new "Policy > Account " section.

Google also noted that "existing certifications an advertiser holds and pending applications will not be affected by this incremental launch."

Forum discussion at X.

 

