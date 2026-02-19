Google is rolling out an update for Google Ads advertisers to certify for some cryptocurrency and complex speculative financial products. This is "incrementally to all advertisers over a period of time and not all advertisers and certification applications will be affected immediately," Google wrote.
This applies to these certifications:
- Cryptocurrency exchanges and software wallets
- Cryptocurrency hardware wallets
- Cryptocurrency coin trust
- Complex speculative financial products
Affected advertisers will have the option to either continue to apply for certifications through the Google Ads Help Center or their Google Ads account in "Admin " under a new "Policy > Account " section.
Google also noted that "existing certifications an advertiser holds and pending applications will not be affected by this incremental launch."
