Google is bringing Gemini 3 Flash to AI Mode, bringing much of Gemini 3's power without waiting too long - hence the "Flash" part of the name. Robby Stein from Google said, "Starting today, we’re rolling it out globally in Search as the default model in AI Mode." Less than a month ago, Google brought Gemini 3 to AI Mode and now the Flash version is rolling out.

Gemini 3 Flash, "latest model with frontier intelligence built for speed," "brings the incredible reasoning of our Gemini 3 model at the speed you expect of Search," Google wrote. Google added:

Gemini 3 Flash’s strong performance in reasoning, tool use and multimodal capabilities enable AI Mode to tackle your most complicated questions with greater precision — without compromising speed.

With this upgrade, AI Mode becomes an all-around more powerful tool. It's better at understanding your needs, so you can ask more nuanced questions and it will consider each of your constraints to provide a thoughtful, well-formatted response. And as always, you'll have access to real-time information and useful links from across the web, so you can explore further and take action.

Here is a video:

This is also rolling out to the Gemini App, not just Google AI Mode in Search.

AI Mode with Gemini 3 Flash tackles your most complicated questions with greater precision, considering every aspect of your request — without compromising speed. You can ask more nuanced questions and it will provide a thoughtful, intelligently organized response, with helpful links to the web.

In the Gemini app you can:

  • Dictate a stream-of-consciousness idea and turn it into a prototype
  • Build fun and useful apps without prior coding knowledge
  • Use its strong multimodal capabilities to digest videos and images and understand content quickly

Gemini 3 Flash demonstrates that speed and scale don’t have to come at the cost of intelligence, Google said. When processing at the highest thinking level, Gemini 3 Flash is able to modulate how much it thinks. It may think longer for more complex use cases, but it also uses 30% fewer tokens on average than 2.5 Pro, as measured on typical traffic, to accurately complete everyday tasks with higher performance.

Model

Gemini 3 Pro is now available in Search for everyone in the U.S. Simply select “Thinking with 3 Pro” in the AI Mode model drop-down menu to get in-depth help for your toughest questions, including dynamic visual layouts with interactive tools and simulations — generated specifically for you on-the-fly.

Google is also expanding access to Nano Banana Pro (Gemini 3 Pro Image) in Google Search. Now, more people in the U.S. can use our state-of-the-art image generation and editing model in AI Mode by selecting the “Thinking with 3 Pro” model and choosing “Create Images Pro.”

