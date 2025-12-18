Google is bringing Gemini 3 Flash to AI Mode, bringing much of Gemini 3's power without waiting too long - hence the "Flash" part of the name. Robby Stein from Google said, "Starting today, we’re rolling it out globally in Search as the default model in AI Mode." Less than a month ago, Google brought Gemini 3 to AI Mode and now the Flash version is rolling out.

Gemini 3 Flash, "latest model with frontier intelligence built for speed," "brings the incredible reasoning of our Gemini 3 model at the speed you expect of Search," Google wrote. Google added:

Gemini 3 Flash’s strong performance in reasoning, tool use and multimodal capabilities enable AI Mode to tackle your most complicated questions with greater precision — without compromising speed. With this upgrade, AI Mode becomes an all-around more powerful tool. It's better at understanding your needs, so you can ask more nuanced questions and it will consider each of your constraints to provide a thoughtful, well-formatted response. And as always, you'll have access to real-time information and useful links from across the web, so you can explore further and take action.

This is also rolling out to the Gemini App, not just Google AI Mode in Search.

AI Mode with Gemini 3 Flash tackles your most complicated questions with greater precision, considering every aspect of your request — without compromising speed. You can ask more nuanced questions and it will provide a thoughtful, intelligently organized response, with helpful links to the web.

In the Gemini app you can:

Dictate a stream-of-consciousness idea and turn it into a prototype

Build fun and useful apps without prior coding knowledge

Use its strong multimodal capabilities to digest videos and images and understand content quickly

Gemini 3 Flash demonstrates that speed and scale don’t have to come at the cost of intelligence, Google said. When processing at the highest thinking level, Gemini 3 Flash is able to modulate how much it thinks. It may think longer for more complex use cases, but it also uses 30% fewer tokens on average than 2.5 Pro, as measured on typical traffic, to accurately complete everyday tasks with higher performance.

We're also expanding access to Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro in the U.S., which include powerful new AI creation tools. Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers will have higher usage limits for both of these models.

Gemini 3 Pro is now available in Search for everyone in the U.S. Simply select “Thinking with 3 Pro” in the AI Mode model drop-down menu to get in-depth help for your toughest questions, including dynamic visual layouts with interactive tools and simulations — generated specifically for you on-the-fly.

Google is also expanding access to Nano Banana Pro (Gemini 3 Pro Image) in Google Search. Now, more people in the U.S. can use our state-of-the-art image generation and editing model in AI Mode by selecting the “Thinking with 3 Pro” model and choosing “Create Images Pro.”

Gemini 3 Flash is now rolling out in the @GeminiApp, AI Mode in Search and our developer tools.

