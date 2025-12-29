Google Questions Need For ccTLDs For Some International Websites

Dec 29, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Global

Google's John Mueller questioned the need for all websites to use ccTLDs, different domain names, to take their websites international. He said on Reddit, "you both make things harder on yourself, but you also make it harder for search engines to understand each of these sites."

This was in response to a SaaS company taking its company international. They "went with the strategy of buying up ccTLDs for target countries (think .it, .fr, .co.uk) and translating the page content for each," they said.

John Mueller wrote, "I question whether you really need to split your site across ccTLDs." He went on to say "Having them reserved is one thing, but by separating your site across separate domain names, you both make things harder on yourself, but you also make it harder for search engines to understand each of these sites (because they're all separate sites)."

I mean, the Google international SEO documentation gives numerous options for using a URL structure that makes it easy to geotarget your site, or parts of it, to different regions. They include:

(1) Country-specific domain
(2) Subdomains with gTLD
(3) Subdirectories with gTLD and
(4) URL parameters.

I think this is the first time I saw John Mueller say not necessarily to use ccTLDs for an international set up. And that doing so might make it harder for not just users but also search engines?

Forum discussion at Reddit.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's John Mueller Calls Some SEO Content - Digital Mulch

Dec 29, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Adds Custom Columns For Advanced Reporting

Dec 29, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Tests Speaker Play Button In US

Dec 29, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Chrome Tests Replacing Gemini Button With Browse With AI Button

Dec 29, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Questions Need For ccTLDs For Some International Websites

Dec 29, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 26, 2025

Dec 26, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Google Cake Pops at D.C. Office
Next Story: Google Chrome Tests Replacing Gemini Button With Browse With AI Button

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.