Google announced today at the Search Central Live event in Zurich that Search Console is rolling out more granular data. Google launched weekly and monthly views in Search Console for performance reports.

This goes beyond the 24-hour view and lets you dive deeper into this data in a weekly or monthly view.

Here are some photos from the presentation:

Meanwhile, the Google Search Console performance report and some other reports are significantly delayed. Google is working on fixing this but it has not been fixed yet.

I see the new Google Search Console views are live for me - https://t.co/6byDZdcOWB pic.twitter.com/tzvITv8TDq — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) December 9, 2025

Update: The following day, Google posted about it saying, "This new functionality allows you to adjust the time aggregation of any of the performance charts, helping you smooth out daily changes and focus on the overall trend of traffic to your website."