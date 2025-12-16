Google Search Console Performance Reports Finally Caught Up

Dec 16, 2025 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Report Speed Clock

Google Search Console's performance report seems to finally be all caught up and up-to-date as of last night and this morning. I am seeing the normal two-hour or so delay, which has always fluctuated from an hour to five hours on a normal day.

But for the past few weeks, the performance report has been delayed by 50+ hours. While we have seen this report get stuck for that or more than that amount of time. We have not seen it recover for a few weeks, as we have now. I think this may have been the most extended period of delay (not in terms of the hour delay, we have seen over 100+ hours delays before), but in terms of how long, over a period of days/weeks, we had this delay.

In any event, it is now fixed.

Here is a screenshot from this morning:

Gsc Performance Report Normal

Now, the Page indexing report is so stuck, so delayed, that a few days ago, Google added a message to the top that reads, "Due to internal issues, this report has not been updated to reflect recent data." It has been stuck since November 21st or so, almost a month. This seems like a more serious issue and for those trying to check on indexing and validating fixes, this lingering delay is not fun.

Gsc Page Indexing Delay Notice

John Mueller from Google over the weekend wrote on Bluesky:

I don't have an update, sorry. Both the page indexing and the performance reports are currently delayed past what we'd consider normal. I realize it's frustrating & also makes things hard for you all, sorry about that. :-/

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Now Up To Date

Dec 17, 2025 - 8:05 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 17, 2025

Dec 17, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Discover Tailor Your Feed With Natural Language

Dec 17, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Review Appeals Are Delayed Before Holidays

Dec 17, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests Very Long Expandable AI-Generated Search Result Snippets

Dec 17, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Clarifies Business Owner Review Replies Expectations

Dec 17, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Rolling Out Read More Links Search Result Snippets
Next Story: Google Search Console Average Position Dropping Back Down

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.