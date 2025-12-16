Google Search Console's performance report seems to finally be all caught up and up-to-date as of last night and this morning. I am seeing the normal two-hour or so delay, which has always fluctuated from an hour to five hours on a normal day.

But for the past few weeks, the performance report has been delayed by 50+ hours. While we have seen this report get stuck for that or more than that amount of time. We have not seen it recover for a few weeks, as we have now. I think this may have been the most extended period of delay (not in terms of the hour delay, we have seen over 100+ hours delays before), but in terms of how long, over a period of days/weeks, we had this delay.

In any event, it is now fixed.

Here is a screenshot from this morning:

Now, the Page indexing report is so stuck, so delayed, that a few days ago, Google added a message to the top that reads, "Due to internal issues, this report has not been updated to reflect recent data." It has been stuck since November 21st or so, almost a month. This seems like a more serious issue and for those trying to check on indexing and validating fixes, this lingering delay is not fun.

John Mueller from Google over the weekend wrote on Bluesky:

I don't have an update, sorry. Both the page indexing and the performance reports are currently delayed past what we'd consider normal. I realize it's frustrating & also makes things hard for you all, sorry about that. :-/

