Google Rolling Out Read More Links Search Result Snippets

Dec 16, 2025 - 7:11 am
Filed Under Google

Google Search Laptop

After several months of testing, Google seems to be rolling out the "Read more" links at the end of some of the search results listings. We saw Google test variations of this back in July and it now seems to be live.

This does not show on all the search result snippets but it shows on many. I woke up to tons of people asking me if this is new. The test we saw in July but again, it seems to be rolling out now. When you click on the read more link, it anchors you down to a portion of the page of that site it is linking to.

Here is a screenshot:

Google Read More Links Search Snippets

Here are others who pinged me about this:

Forum discussion at threads above.

 

Most Recent Articles

