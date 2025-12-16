After several months of testing, Google seems to be rolling out the "Read more" links at the end of some of the search results listings. We saw Google test variations of this back in July and it now seems to be live.

This does not show on all the search result snippets but it shows on many. I woke up to tons of people asking me if this is new. The test we saw in July but again, it seems to be rolling out now. When you click on the read more link, it anchors you down to a portion of the page of that site it is linking to.

Here is a screenshot:

Here are others who pinged me about this:

Google just added a “Read more” button to the description in Search results — is this something new or part of an ongoing test, @rustybrick? pic.twitter.com/aumiSnyGu3 — Tran Ngoc Thuy (@tranngocthuycom) December 16, 2025

@rustybrick looks like Google is testing something new with meta description.



A URL that days read more. pic.twitter.com/OnjPPews6n — Krishna Murari (@bagwarikrishna) December 16, 2025

Heads-up: Google looks to have now globally launched the 'read more' snippet attached to descriptions. This was originally a test from October: https://t.co/QAqWacipXi, with the version that has been launched only appearing for desktop snippets (not mobile). h/t @SachuPatel53124 pic.twitter.com/pwwlytsc0a — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) December 16, 2025

Forum discussion at threads above.