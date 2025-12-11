Google has officially expanded the Web Guide to the "All" tab. Originally, when it launched as a Search Labs beta, it was under the "Web" tab, but as we saw, Google began expanding it to the "All" tab.

Google has now confirmed it is now available in the all tab if you opt into the search labs experiment. There are a limited number of users who see the Web Guide without opting into it but that is a super limited test.

Google wrote:

We've heard positive feedback from users and websites about Web Guide, which helps people find links they may not have previously discovered and uses AI to organize links into helpful topic groups. It’s especially useful for more complex, open-ended searches. We’ve updated Web Guide to make it twice as fast, and we’re showing it on more searches in the “All” tab on Search for people opted into the experiment.

To play with it, opt into the Lab experiment.

Web Guide, an AI-organized search results page that experiments with how we find, surface and organize results from across the web.

Forum discussion at X.