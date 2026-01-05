Daily Search Forum Recap: January 5, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Discover seems to show X posts way too often and some searchers don't like it. Google Knowledge panel has a bug where it is squishing images, Google will fix it soon. Google Search Console links report seems to be showing fewer links. Google Ads change history report has a new go to button. And I posted the big Google Webmaster Report for January 2026.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Discover Show X Posts Too Often?

Google has been showing social media posts in Google Discover, including posts from X for a while now, and Google may even show more posts from those you follow. But is Google showing too many social media posts from X in your Google Discover feed?

Google is working on fixing an issue where some searchers are seeing squished images within the Google Search knowledge panels. I personally cannot replicate this but it seems to be happening for a number of searchers.

Google Search Console's link report seems to be either missing data or is now showing fewer links. I suspect it is a bug but I also don't think Google spends too much time monitoring this report within Search Console.

Google added a new button to the Google Ads Change history report that lets advertisers quickly jump to different campaigns and ad groups in this report. It should be a big time saver for some advertisers.

It is January 2026, and it is now time for the monthly Google Webmaster report, where I recap the most important Google organic stories of the past month. Obviously, the Google December 2025 core update was the big one, it ran for 18 days and it really had a large impact on many sites.

Google has a conference room named for Chief Wiggum at Google's office in Zurich. Chief Clancy Wiggum is a character from the animated television series The Simpsons.

