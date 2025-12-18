Back in October, many businesses reported that reviews left on their Google Business Profiles were disappearing. It wasn't happening to every business, but it was widespread. Last night, I was told the bug had been fixed and that the reviews should be returning.

Joy Hawkins, a Google Business Profile Product Expert, wrote on X last night that it was fixed. She wrote, "If you were victim of the recent missing review bug, Google just confirmed that it should be fixed now."

There are/were tons of complaint threads in the Google Business Profiles Forums - most were merged into one.

I checked a few examples of some of the complaints and it does seem like those few I checked are back to normal levels of reviews.

For example, this business dropped from about 600 reviews to 460 reviews and now when I look, they are at about 600 again. Not all of the businesses had all of their reviews come back but maybe it was not related to this bug?

Again, I am being told Google has confirmed the two-month-long review bug is now fixed.

