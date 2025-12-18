Google Reviews Disappearing Bug Reportedly Fixed

Broken Google Review Star

Back in October, many businesses reported that reviews left on their Google Business Profiles were disappearing. It wasn't happening to every business, but it was widespread. Last night, I was told the bug had been fixed and that the reviews should be returning.

Joy Hawkins, a Google Business Profile Product Expert, wrote on X last night that it was fixed. She wrote, "If you were victim of the recent missing review bug, Google just confirmed that it should be fixed now."

There are/were tons of complaint threads in the Google Business Profiles Forums - most were merged into one.

I checked a few examples of some of the complaints and it does seem like those few I checked are back to normal levels of reviews.

For example, this business dropped from about 600 reviews to 460 reviews and now when I look, they are at about 600 again. Not all of the businesses had all of their reviews come back but maybe it was not related to this bug?

Again, I am being told Google has confirmed the two-month-long review bug is now fixed.

Forum discussion at X.

 

