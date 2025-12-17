If you submitted a review appeal within Google Business Profiles it will likely take longer than normal to hear back. Google's review appeals are delayed and Google cannot provide a specific response timeframe for pending cases.

Dan Boguslavsky from the Google team posted about this in the Google Business Forums saying, "Due to an unusually high volume of review related appeals, processing times are currently extended."

He added that Google is "working diligently to process all cases" but "as of this time, we cannot provide a specific response timeframe for pending cases."

Google also posted this message on this help documemnt - it says:

Important: Due to an unusually high volume of review related appeals, processing times are currently extended. Please do not submit duplicate appeals as this causes further delays. We'll notify you as soon as your appeal is processed. Please visit this Community post for more information.

Dan also said that you should not post another appeal, it would just delay things even more. He wrote:

Please note: Do not create a duplicate appeal. Once your appeal has been submitted, you do not need to do anything further. Learn more about missing and delayed reviews or how to report inappropriate reviews on your Business Profile. You can also check the status of your review removal appeal. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period.

This can be super upsetting right before the holidays but at least you know, the delay is a bit unusual and Google is doing what it can to get through the appeals.

Forum discussion at Google Business Forums.