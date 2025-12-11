Google announced that Preferred Sources is now rolling out globally, after launching just in the US and India in August, following its beta period in June. Plus, Google announced Spotlighting subscriptions are coming to Gemini, AI Mode, and AI Overviews.

If you love this site, you can add this site as a preferred source on Google by clicking here.

Google wrote:

We’re now launching this feature globally: in the coming days, it will be available for English-language users worldwide, and we’ll roll it out to all supported languages early next year. This builds on the great early feedback we’ve heard from users and websites. People have selected a wide range of preferred sources — nearly 90,000 unique sources, from local blogs to global news outlets. When someone picks a preferred source, they click to that site twice as much on average.

To activate Preferred Sources, search for a topic that's in the news and click on the icon to the right of Top Stories. Then search and select your preferred sources. Then you can refresh your results and see more from your favorite sites.

Google also posted a publisher resource section on this feature. Google wrote:

In Top stories, you can select your preferred sources. Next to the “Top stories” header, click the Cards Star icon Preferred sources cards star icon. You can search for and choose the sources and outlets you’d like to find. For relevant news queries, these sources show up more often in “Top stories” and “From your sources.” Learn more about Top Stories in Search.

Google also announced Spotlighting subscriptions. Google wrote, "We're launching a new feature that highlights links from your news subscriptions, making it easier to spot content from sources you trust and helping you get more value from your subscriptions."

Google said it will "also prioritize links from your subscribed publications, and show these links in a dedicated carousel."

Google is first bringing this to the Gemini app in the coming weeks, with AI Overviews and AI Mode to follow.

