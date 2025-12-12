On Wednesday, Google announced a number of new AI features, which we covered (links below) but one other feature Google spoke about was "AI-powered article overviews." This is an experiment Google News is trying with a handful of publishers.

AI-powered article overviews generate story previews, using Generative-AI to give searchers "more context before they click through." Google said this is a "new AI pilot program, we’re working with publishers to experiment with new features in Google News." Google partnered with "Der Spiegel, El País, Folha de S. Paulo, Infobae, Kompas, The Guardian, The Times of India, The Washington Examiner and The Washington Post, among others," the company said.

And Glenn Gabe spotted it for The Washington Post - which you can see here in Google News - and shared the following image on X:

Here is a GIF I made of this in action:

Glenn wrote, "I'm now seeing the experiment where AI-powered article overviews are showing for The Washington Post. There is an AI disclaimer up top for "Story previews" and you can preview the article before clicking through. Then there is a prominent link to go to the article."

Here are those other stories from the other day:

Forum discussion at X.