Google updated its core update documentation to say it does smaller core updates and does not announce those updates. This is not new; Google told us this back in 2019. What is new is that Google added it to its search developer documentation.

Meanwhile, Google's John Mueller said yesterday we should expect a larger, confirmed core update, soon. So I guess many of these unconfirmed Google updates may be those smaller core updates or other updates to its search algorithms that Google did not confirm?

Google wrote, "Added information to the core updates documentation about how Google continually makes updates to our search algorithms (including smaller core updates), and how that can affect your website." Google said this was "To clarify that site owners that make content improvements can see a rise in position in Google Search results without having to wait for the next major core update."

Here is what Google added:

However, you don't necessarily have to wait for a major core update to see the effect of your improvements. We're continually making updates to our search algorithms, including smaller core updates. These updates are not announced because they aren't widely noticeable, but they are another way that your content can see a rise in position (if you've made improvements).

Compare that to what Danny Sullivan from Google told us back in 2019:

Broad core updates tend to happen every few months. Content that was impacted by one might not recover - assuming improvements have been made - until the next broad core update is released. However, we’re constantly making updates to our search algorithms, including smaller core updates. We don’t announce all of these because they’re generally not widely noticeable. Still, when released, they can cause content to recover if improvements warrant.

Again, not new, but new to the developer docs.

